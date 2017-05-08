Attorney General Paxton confident sanctuary city law will remain constitutional
After filing a lawsuit Monday asking the U.S. District Court to uphold the Texas Sanctuary City law, Attorney General Ken Paxton said he is confident that the law will remain constitutional. "We are very confident that we have a case we can win," said Paxton, who is in Tyler for a private dinner with members of Grassroots America- We The People.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Michelle Turner W...
|35
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 5
|scorpion
|275
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|6
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC