Affidavit: Tyler man accused of forcing children to perform sexual acts, arrested

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, obtained Tuesday by KLTV, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a report in March, in reference to two children being sexually abused. Candelario is accused of making two children, under the age of 18, engage in sexual contact by forcing them to touch his genitals.

