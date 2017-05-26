26th Annual Mayora s Prayer Breakfast slated for May 4

The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Steering Committee calls the Tyler community and surrounding area citizens to pray for the City of Tyler, Smith County and the nation as a whole in the 26th annual Mayor's prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Prayer warriors will offer specific prayers for our community and a corporate prayer time will include praying for the family unit along with the local, county, state and federal government, U.S. military personnel and their families and other needs that concern our community.

