26th Annual Mayora s Prayer Breakfast...

26th Annual Mayora s Prayer Breakfast slated for May 4

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Steering Committee calls the Tyler community and surrounding area citizens to pray for the City of Tyler, Smith County and the nation as a whole in the 26th annual Mayor's prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Prayer warriors will offer specific prayers for our community and a corporate prayer time will include praying for the family unit along with the local, county, state and federal government, U.S. military personnel and their families and other needs that concern our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 3
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 6
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 34
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ... Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 2
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Apr 29 POEMSBYSANDY 15
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Apr 26 Spyguy 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 24 cwarren 29
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC