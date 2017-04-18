Young Adult Job Fair Set for Tuesday in Tyler
Workforce Solutions East Texas is teaming up with Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton to host a job fair for young adults on "Summer will soon be here and kids getting out of high school and college will need to find jobs," Commissioner Hampton said. "We want to help our youth find gainful employment, while helping Smith County employers find good workers at the same time."
