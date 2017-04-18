Young Adult Job Fair Set for Tuesday ...

Young Adult Job Fair Set for Tuesday in Tyler

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Workforce Solutions East Texas is teaming up with Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton to host a job fair for young adults on "Summer will soon be here and kids getting out of high school and college will need to find jobs," Commissioner Hampton said. "We want to help our youth find gainful employment, while helping Smith County employers find good workers at the same time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Ray Apr 16 I know 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 274
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 12 Lizzybuff 28
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... Apr 12 Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Apr 11 tjs 1
Drive in theater Apr 9 Anonymous 3
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 8 cuz i fookin can 31
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC