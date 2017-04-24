Whitehouse City Council to consider proposals to manage recreation center
The Whitehouse City Council could select the agency it wants to manage the city's recreation center as early as today. The Council is scheduled to review the three proposals submitted to run the recreation center and authorize contract negotiations during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
