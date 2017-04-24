Whitehouse City Council to consider p...

Whitehouse City Council to consider proposals to manage recreation center

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Whitehouse City Council could select the agency it wants to manage the city's recreation center as early as today. The Council is scheduled to review the three proposals submitted to run the recreation center and authorize contract negotiations during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mon cwarren 29
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sun Michelle Turner W... 33
Does anyone know Renee Vaughn Apr 22 Class clown 1
Ashley Ray Apr 16 I know 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 274
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... Apr 12 Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Apr 11 tjs 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC