White supremacist fliers found at Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler

Self-described "American Fascism" group Vanguard Texas, a branch of Vanguard America, has taken credit for hate speech posters found on campus at the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College on Sunday. TJC Director of Communications Kim Lessner said a contract labor employee found the posters taped to the windows of Wise Auditorium on Sunday evening and took them down.

