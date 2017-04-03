Volunteers needed for Celtic Fest in Tyler

Vendor applications are now being accepted for Tyler's Celtic Fest. Held on the grounds of the Goodman-LeGrand Park, 624 N. Broadway Ave., this event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. "We want to show-and-tell the story of Celtic history and culture!" says Museum Curator, Mary Foster in a statement.

