UT Tyler reaches out to students with...

UT Tyler reaches out to students with suicide awareness walk, honors one of their own

19 hrs ago

Students at UT Tyler look at risk factors and preventative measures for suicidal ideations during the school's 2nd annual Suicide Awareness Walk on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Students at UT Tyler walked around campus learning more about suicidal ideation and prevention during the school's 2nd annual Suicide Awareness Walk on April 12, 2017.

