U2 songs combine with liturgy for Good Friday U2charist in Tyler
The Good Friday service will be accompanied by U2 songs in lieu of traditional hymns, and is performed by a live band, according to a news release about it. The church is located at 4202 S. Broadway Ave. "We have been surprised and pleased by the increasing popularity of this event," the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|USS LIBERTY
|37
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 3
|Educator
|272
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|cuz i fookin can
|5
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC