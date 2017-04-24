Tyler reviews progress of its tax abatement agreements
Tax abatements are an agreement between the companies and local government, where the company doesn't pay property taxes to the entity for a designated time frame in exchange for creating jobs and investing in the community. VME Processing's 100 percent abatement will be reduced to 85 percent, meaning it will pay 15 percent of its property tax bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|1 hr
|JoAnnHampton Isan...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC