Tyler resident near apartment shooting: 'I hit the floor...and stayed down'
Four vehicles were damaged when shots were fired just before midnight at the Alpine Creek Apartments on Paluxy Drive in Tyler. So far, officers have recovered at least two dozen spent rounds of ammo, and officials say a dark SUV may have been involved.
