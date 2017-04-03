Tyler police identify suspect who all...

Tyler police identify suspect who allegedly hit man with brick, stole wallet

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, with the Tyler Police Department, an officer was on patrol when he saw two men - one who was walking and a second man who was running across the street. The officer circled back around and was flagged down by a bystander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its the customer's fault . . . always Tue Randy 1
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Tue USS LIBERTY 37
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Mon Educator 272
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Mar 30 cuz i fookin can 5
Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14) Mar 25 Mike 7
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 23 tyler sux 14
Kerry Cook case Mar 23 ABC 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC