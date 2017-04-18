Tyler Police Department's 2016 crime stats show increased reports of...
The number of crimes reported in Tyler increased slightly in 2016 compared to the previous year, in part because of a rise in reported robberies, illegal drug violations and driving under intoxication reports. The Tyler Police Department released its annual crime statistics Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC