Tyler officials working to delay proposed Oncor electric rate increase
The Oncor Electric Company intends to raise rates, and Tyler city staff is working to delay the effective date to allow time to evaluate the rate proposal. The increase is proposed to raise customer bills about 11.8 percent, or $6.68 for a customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month, according to the city of Tyler.
