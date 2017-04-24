Tyler Mayors Endorse TISD Bond

Tyler Mayors Endorse TISD Bond

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Mayor Martin Heines along with 4 former Tyler Mayors announced their endorsement of the Tyler ISD Bond on Thursday. Mayor Martin Heines, former Tyler Mayors Kevin Eltife, Charles Halstead, Barbara Bass, and Joey Seeber expressed their unanimous support of the bond which focuses on improvements to both High Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Wed Spyguy 18
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ... Wed JoAnnHampton Isan... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 24 cwarren 29
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 23 Michelle Turner W... 33
Does anyone know Renee Vaughn Apr 22 Class clown 1
Ashley Ray Apr 16 I know 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 274
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC