Tyler man sentenced to 28 years for involvement in child pornography ring

A man and woman have been sentenced to federal prison for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on April 11. Brian Casper, 27, of Tyler, Texas pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2016, to conspiracy to sexually exploit children and was sentenced to 336 months in federal prison on April 11 by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark. Casper will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison.

