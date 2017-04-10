Tyler man sentenced to 28 years for child exploitation

Published on Monday, 10 April 2017 17:27 - Written by U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas A man and woman have been sentenced to federal prison for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas, Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Monday. Brian Casper, 27, of Tyler, Texas pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2016, to conspiracy to sexually exploit children and was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

