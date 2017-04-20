Tyler man arrested after pursuit in Azalea District
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin said officers began pursuing a vehicle operating on three tires and one rim near Erwin Street and Chandler Street. According to Martin, the car was traveling about 20 mph and would not pull over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Sat
|mohel EFUNE
|271
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|cuz i fookin can
|5
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC