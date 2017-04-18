Tyler Junior College brings a Snow Wh...

Tyler Junior College brings a Snow Whitea to stage April 21-23

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dancefest1: Brooke Rhodus and Christopher Fisher portray the leading roles of Snow White and her Prince in TJC's DanceFest, set April 21-23 in Wise Auditorium. Rhodus is a dual-credit/freshman dance major from Tyler, and Fisher is a sophomore nursing major from Tyler.

