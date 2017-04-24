Tyler ISD is finding new ways to reach out to Spanish speaking families
Recent meetings have included Spanish language translations and mailers sent to homes have been delivered in both English and Spanish. The district says the new techniques are an effort to reach its growing Hispanic community.
