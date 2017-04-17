Tyler hires firm to manage Tyler Transit, improve service
The Tyler City Council approved a contract with McDonald Transit to provide a general manager for the department for $156,864 per a year. The contract is expected to be finalized by the end of April, said Russ Jackson, the city's director of Solid Waste, Transit and Vehicle Services.
