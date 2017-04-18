Tyler Fire Department uses Mobile Communications Unit to respond to needs during times of crisis
Tyler Fire Department fire fighters train in a regional exercise Thursday to test the capabilities of its Mobile Communications Unit set up in the Harvey Convention Center parking lot. Various communication united tested their communications capabilities across the region to assess their interoperability with each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC