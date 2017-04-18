Tyler father, son in standoff indicted on aggravated robbery charges
A father and son involved in a downtown Tyler standoff and believed to be tied to a Columbian cartel have been indicted by a Smith County Grand jury. Mario Leon Arroyo, 51, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery and one charge of driving while intoxicated.
