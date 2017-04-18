Tyler father and son indicted on multiple aggravated robbery charges
A Tyler man who was involved in a three-hour standoff with police last month has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury, along with his son, on multiple aggravated robbery charges. Tyler police arrested Mario Arroyo, 51, of Tyler, after a three-hour standoff at a house a few blocks south of Gentry Parkway in March.
