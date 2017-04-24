Tyler Council bring on new firm to assist with its hotel conference center project
The city of Tyler brought on a new firm to help it in the quest to build a hotel convention center. On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved terminating a memorandum of understanding with Champ Hospitality LLC and acquitting the service of CBRE, a large nation-wide real estate company.
Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
