Tyler City Council approves tax abatement for Trane to upgrade facility, creating jobs

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a tax abatement agreement that will allow Trane to upgrade its Tyler manufacturing facility. The $22 million capital investment project will eventually result in an additional 50 jobs, and a pledge from the company to retain an existing 469 jobs.

