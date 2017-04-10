Tyler City Council approves tax abatement for Trane to upgrade facility, creating jobs
Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a tax abatement agreement that will allow Trane to upgrade its Tyler manufacturing facility. The $22 million capital investment project will eventually result in an additional 50 jobs, and a pledge from the company to retain an existing 469 jobs.
