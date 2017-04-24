Tyler Biker Church seeks to create community for all through relaxed atmosphere, motorcycle culture
Attendees at Tyler Biker Church, 11408 State Highway 64 W. in Tyler, can chose to sit in chairs, at bistro tables, or at these barstools during Sunday evening services. The church was formed to reach unchurched people through biker themed practices, programs and preaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Spyguy
|18
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Wed
|JoAnnHampton Isan...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC