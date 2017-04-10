Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce suppor...

Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce supports Tyler ISD school bond

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: East Texas Review

Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce announced their strong support for the Tyler ISD school bond, which will renovate the district's two high schools, Robert E. Lee and John Tyler. Claude Henry, chairman of the board of directors for the Chamber, cited the need to equip future leaders along with community and economic development as the main reasons for their overwhelming support of the bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 16 hr Lizzybuff 28
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... Wed Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Tue tjs 1
Drive in theater Apr 9 Anonymous 3
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 9 Anonymous 273
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 8 cuz i fookin can 31
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at April 13 at 10:01AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC