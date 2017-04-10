Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce supports Tyler ISD school bond
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce announced their strong support for the Tyler ISD school bond, which will renovate the district's two high schools, Robert E. Lee and John Tyler. Claude Henry, chairman of the board of directors for the Chamber, cited the need to equip future leaders along with community and economic development as the main reasons for their overwhelming support of the bond.
