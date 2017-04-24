Tyler approves annual asphalt enhancement program to repave city streets
At the city council meeting on April 26, the Tyler City Council approved a contract in the amount of $3,171,239.98 to Reynolds & Kay to execute the 2017 Asphalt Enhancement Program. The city of Tyler Engineering Department and Streets Department completed a visual inspection of all streets within the city limits with the lowest pavement condition index ratings.
