Tyler and Smith County growing, becoming more diverse, demographer says at TEDC luncheon
Tyler is one of only two areas in Texas in which the average age is decreasing. At the same time, the population is booming, due to younger families moving in for economic opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Tue
|Randy
|1
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|37
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Mon
|Educator
|272
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|cuz i fookin can
|5
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC