Two indicted for March robbery at the Village at Cumberland Park
Two people have been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on aggravated robbery charges for their suspected roles in an attempted robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Village at Cumberland Park. Chad Boening, 34, a former Dallas resident, and Jamie Hardy, 33, of Tyler, remain in the Smith County Jail on the charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Spyguy
|18
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Wed
|JoAnnHampton Isan...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC