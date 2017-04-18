Traffic Alert: Wreck causes delays ne...

Traffic Alert: Wreck causes delays near Ut Tyler campus in Longview

14 hrs ago

The Longview Police Department says a wreck in north Longview is slowing traffic near the entrance to the UT Tyler campus. Police the driver of a passenger vehicle ran a red light, and collided with an 18-wheeler.

