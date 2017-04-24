Traffic Alert: Tyler police respondin...

Traffic Alert: Tyler police responding to wreck at Loop 323, South Broadway

8 hrs ago

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in response to the collision. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time and details of the wreck were not immediately available.

