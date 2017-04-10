Traffic Alert: Sinkhole shuts down Do...

Traffic Alert: Sinkhole shuts down Donnybrook near Loop 323 in Tyler

Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to the City of Tyler, a sinkhole has developed near Loop 323 in a busy traffic area. Jenny Wells, spokesperson for the city, said that an old brick sinkhole caved in on Donnybrook.

