Tornado Updates: Door-to-door rescue continues in Van Zandt County;...
Six people remained hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, following Saturday evening tornadoes in Van Zandt and Henderson counties. In a press conference just before 10 a.m. Sunday Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said four people were confirmed dead in Van Zandt County, and rescuers would continue door-to-door search efforts Sunday with K-9s.
