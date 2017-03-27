TJC plans 3nd annual Arts Festival th...

TJC plans 3nd annual Arts Festival throughout Aprilttew

Tyler Junior College has announced its 3rd annual Arts Festival, to be held throughout the month of April on the TJC main campus. The arts festival is a collaboration of "The Bell Tower Arts Journal," International Day, Tyler Museum of Art, and the TJC departments of art, music, theater, speech, dance and visual communications.

