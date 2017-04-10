Third annual Praise Fest at T. B. Butler Fountain Plaza
Jakaden McGaha, 6, rests on a step ladder during Praise Fest at T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Christian festival featured live music, food and local art on Easter weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC