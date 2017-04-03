Tenaha Church of Christ hosts inagural First Responders Day

Jean and Tonny Williams talk with Tyler Police Officer B. Steinmiller about his motorcycle at the inagural First Responders Day at the North Tenneha Church of Christ on Saturday April, 8 in Tyler. Retired U.S. Air Force veteran Vasley Cain looks over the Smith County Sheriff's Department's armored vehicle at the inagural First Responders Day at the North Tenneha Church of Christ on Saturday April, 8 in Tyler.

