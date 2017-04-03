Suspect who allegedly stabbed man in chest, leg indicted in Smith County
Ernest Mosley Harris, 48, of Tyler, was indicted March 30 in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Harris was among dozens of people who were indicted March 30 in Smith County.
