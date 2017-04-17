Smith County to consider joining in on Trane tax abatement deal
Last week, the city of Tyler approved a tax abatement agreement that will allow Trane to upgrade its Tyler manufacturing facility. Smith County will consider a mirroring agreement at its weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Smith County Courthouse Annex building, 200 E. Ferguson St. The meeting is open to the public.
