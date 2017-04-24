Smith County Sheriffa s Office Accept...

Smith County Sheriffa s Office Accepted into the ICE 287 program

10 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On Friday, April 21, 2017 Sheriff Smith met with Immigration Customs Enforcement Field Office Director Samona L. Flores in Tyler. During that meeting, Director Flores presented Sheriff Smith with approval letter authorizing the Smith County Sheriff's Office to join the 287 Delegation of Authority Program.

