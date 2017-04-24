Smith County Sheriffa s Office Accepted into the ICE 287 program
On Friday, April 21, 2017 Sheriff Smith met with Immigration Customs Enforcement Field Office Director Samona L. Flores in Tyler. During that meeting, Director Flores presented Sheriff Smith with approval letter authorizing the Smith County Sheriff's Office to join the 287 Delegation of Authority Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|19 hr
|Spyguy
|18
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|21 hr
|JoAnnHampton Isan...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC