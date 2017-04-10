Smith County GOP women's club, Grassroots meetings among upcoming political happenings

On Tuesday, April 11, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted unanimously to support the passage of the upcoming TISD Bond election that will provide funds for the remodeling and additions to John Tyler High School and Robert E. Lee High School. The chamber recognizes how important the education of our youngsters is since they are the future leaders of our community and Tyler area businesses," said Chamber president Claude Henry.

