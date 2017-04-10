Smith County GOP women's club, Grassr...

Smith County GOP women's club, Grassroots meetings among upcoming political happenings

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On Tuesday, April 11, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted unanimously to support the passage of the upcoming TISD Bond election that will provide funds for the remodeling and additions to John Tyler High School and Robert E. Lee High School. The chamber recognizes how important the education of our youngsters is since they are the future leaders of our community and Tyler area businesses," said Chamber president Claude Henry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Thu yidfellas v USA 274
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 12 Lizzybuff 28
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... Apr 12 Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Apr 11 tjs 1
Drive in theater Apr 9 Anonymous 3
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 8 cuz i fookin can 31
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at April 15 at 8:37AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC