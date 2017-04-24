Smith County Commissioner returns to court after felony charge
An East Texas commissioner returned to Commissioner's Court one day after bonding out of jail on a felony charge. Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton is charged with injury to an elderly person following an incident at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Tyler.
