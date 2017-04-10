Sinkhole shuts down lanes at busy Tyler intersection
A sinkhole at the intersection of Donnybrook Ave. and Loop 323 is believed to have formed after an old brick manhole caved in on Tuesday, according to Jenny Wells, city of Tyler public relations specialist. Traffic at the intersection of Donnybrook and Loop 323, near Torchy's Tacos has been shut down due to a sinkhole.
