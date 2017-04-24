Showers and thunderstorms expected in East Texas Wednesday; tornado watch issued for 13 counties

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Tyler and East Texas throughout Wednesday and the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several East Texas counties "A potent short wave trough of low pressure will move across the area and collide with a cold front," said Lisa May, hydro-meteorological technician with the National Weather Service in Shreveport. "That feature along with the cold front is what is going to produce these strong storms."

