Showers and thunderstorms expected in East Texas Wednesday; tornado watch issued for 13 counties
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Tyler and East Texas throughout Wednesday and the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several East Texas counties "A potent short wave trough of low pressure will move across the area and collide with a cold front," said Lisa May, hydro-meteorological technician with the National Weather Service in Shreveport. "That feature along with the cold front is what is going to produce these strong storms."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC