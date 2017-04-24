Rose Sunday celebration kicks off 84th Texas Rose Festival activities
Rose Queen Miss Emily Kaye Evans speaks to attendees at the Rose Sunday event, held at the Rose Garden Center Building. Rose Queen Miss Emily Kaye Evans performs a song with Matt and Megan Magill at the Rose Sunday event, held at the Rose Garden Center Building.
