Road closure due to construction on a portion of South Hillcreek Road
Construction began on a portion of South Hillcreek Road at Lake Tyler to make repairs to the drainage channel and road. This portion of South Hillcreek Road will be closed for approximately two months while crews repair erosion that has taken place in the channel and under the roadway.
