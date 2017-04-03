Report: Moody downgrades ETMC to high risk debt rating
Moody's Investor Services has downgraded East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System's debt rating and says its rating "outlook remains negative." The downgrade, from Ba1 to B3 directly affects about $280 million in outstanding revenue bones issued by Tyler Health Facilities Development Corporation and Wood County Central Hospital District.
