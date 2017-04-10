Regional District and county clerks m...

Regional District and county clerks meeting hosted by Smith County

23 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips speaks at the County & District Clerk's Association of Texas Region VI meeting, hosted by Smith County, on Friday, April 7, 2017. Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and Chief Deputy Clerk Dawn Colclasure helped organize the all-day event held at the Holiday Inn in Tyler on Friday, April 7, 2017.

