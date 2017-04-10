Regional District and county clerks meeting hosted by Smith County
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips speaks at the County & District Clerk's Association of Texas Region VI meeting, hosted by Smith County, on Friday, April 7, 2017. Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and Chief Deputy Clerk Dawn Colclasure helped organize the all-day event held at the Holiday Inn in Tyler on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drive in theater
|Sun
|SimWashington
|3
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Sun
|SimWashington
|273
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Sat
|cuz i fookin can
|31
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|USS LIBERTY
|37
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|cuz i fookin can
|5
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC