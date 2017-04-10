Rain and thunderstorms expected in Tyler throughout Tuesday morning
Rains and thunderstorms will continue until around lunchtime before they begin to taper off, said C.S. Ross, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport. "A weak cold front is moving through the area along with an upper level low pressure system," Ross said.
